In the previous entry in our high school football preview series, we took a look at the Williamson County public schools following WCS media day.
With the 2023 season starting this week, we are continuing our preview series with a survey of the private schools programs in our area. This collection of teams includes a two-time defending state champion, some groups that came agonizingly close to a title last season, and some programs on the rebound.
Battle Ground Academy
2022 Record: 1-9
Playoff Finish: None
Key Losses: Donovan Nevils, Jackson Fisher, Austin Ford, Andre Stevens
Key Returners: Julius Pittman, Locke Kennedy, Ian Carlig, Kaedyn Marable, Jack Hennebery
Brentwood Academy
2022 Record: 9-3
Playoff Finish: State semifinals (lost to Baylor)
Key Losses: Deuce Scott, Davis Greene, George Laster, Davis Greene, Isaiah Cane, Jabari Simmons, Luke Smith, Jordan Barnes, Casen Calmus, Ian Scott, Kolby Jones
Key Returners: George MacIntyre, AJ Barbat, Hank Weber, Andrew Pedersen, London Bironas, Brax Belville, Kolbe Harmon
Christ Presbyterian Academy
2022 Record: 8-6
Playoff Finish: State championship game (lost to Lipscomb Academy)
Key Losses: London Humphreys, Bo Burklow, Trey Brown, Easton Dillard, Asher Keck, Thomas Vaccaro
Key Returners: Crews Law, Ondre Evans, John Wayne Oliver, Brady Smith, Jackson Mathews, Boone Thompson, Riley Gregory, Braden Streeter
Ensworth
2022 Record: 7-4
Playoff Finish: Quarterfinals (lost to McCallie)
Key Losses: Levi Moore, Martez Cooksey, Caleb Dorris, Shamar Porter, Bralynn Morris, DuJuan Sharp, Christian Grimes, Mark Smith, Paulos Estifanos, Andrew Bonner, Russell Jankowski
Key Returners: Ethan Utley, Jaren Sensabaugh, Mason Curtis, Zaidyn Moore
Father Ryan
2022 Record: 2-9
Playoff Finish: First round (lost to MUS)
Key Losses: Drake Carlson, Drew Emerson, Gavin Smith, Kam Baah-Slay, Mason Wolfe
Key Returners: JoJo Crump, Charlie Becker, Mason Bryant, Max Kidd
Franklin Road Academy
2022 Record: 10-2
Playoff Finish: Quarterfinals (lost to Chattanooga Christian)
Key Losses: Joe Crocker, Taylor Williams, Paul Edwards, Ben Bradshaw, Graham Pave, Garrett Smith
Key Returners: Ty Clark III, Luke Masterson, Bobby Council, Boyd Brown, Bradley Schmoke, Logan Kinnard, Charlie Speed, Gavin Gadsey, Beau Koogler
Grace Christian Academy
2022 Record: 5-5
Playoff Finish: None
Key Losses: George Steih, Bryce Woodard, Jackson Hiett, Nathan Greene, Cade Fuller, Jordan Carter, Trace Phillips, CJ Tinnon, Jack Summers
Key Returners: Kyle Davidson
Lipscomb Academy
2022 Record: 13-0
Playoff Finish: State champions (Beat CPA in the title game)
Key Losses: Hank Brown, Junior Sherrill, Brandon Solis, Nate Spillman, Bryan Longwell, Bryant Loving, Mark Johnson, Dylan Wroblewski, Joshua Rubin, Hunter High
Key Returners: Kaleb Beasley, Edwin Spillman, Chauncey Gooden, Tony Carter, CJ Jimcoily, Dillon Lorick, Jon Adair, Andrew Patterson, Kris Thompson, Kamarion Ward
Montgomery Bell Academy
2022 Record: 12-1
Playoff Finish: State championship game (Lost to Baylor)
Key Losses: Marcel Reed, Johnothan Moore, Claiborne Richards, Eriq George, Gabe Fisher, Grayson Soper, Browning Trainer, Payne Daniel, Ty Burd, Hunter Jeansonne, Max Fisher
Key Returners: Blake Ragsdale, Walker Derryberry, Jake Moore, Hutton Durrett
Nashville Christian
2022 Record: 10-3
Playoff Finish: State championship game (lost to Friendship Christian)
Key Losses: Devin Ray, Jaden Potts, James Warmbrod IV, Kevin Bradley, Jayden Satterfield, Cam Carden, Donovan Smith, Peyton Woodard
Key Returners: Jared Curtis, JT Robbins, Vasili Santas, Braylon Tole, Bryson Holt, Cooper Collins, Wyatt Martin, Jacob Ellis
