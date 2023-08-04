The 2023 Williamson County Schools football media day took place on Monday, July 31, at The Factory at Franklin, kicking off football season in the area.
While the games don't officially begin until Aug. 18, the media day gave the schools a chance to discuss the upcoming campaign. Each school brought their head coach and two players to the press conference, and the trio answered questions about the season ahead.
A big topic of conversation was the TSSAA's reclassification that took place in the offseason. Many teams across the state will be joining new regions this season, including the Williamson County schools.
Region 6-6A will now consist of Brentwood, Franklin, Ravenwood, Independence, Summit, and Overton. Region 6-5A is home to Centennial, Glencliff, Hillsboro, Nolensville, Page, and new Metro school James Lawson. Fairview remains in 6-3A.
Another popular topic was postseason success. With seven of WCS' nine schools reaching the postseason in 2022, expectations are high for many of the teams to advance even further in the 2023 state playoffs.
Brentwood
2022 Record: 8-4
Playoff Finish: 2nd Round (lost to Bartlett)
Key Losses: Adam Fontechia, Jayson Lowe, Brady Bell, Noah Dixon, Kyler Green, Tucker Weber
Key Returners: Luke Armistead, Jackson Lowe, Seth Adams, Max Orefice, Matthew Manning, Trey Dorris, Jack Carroll, Isaac Hayes
Centennial
2022 Record: 8-3
Playoff Finish: 1st Round (lost to Bartlett)
Key Losses: Brendan Jones, Jack Ballard, Grahme Bendorf, Zavion Haddox, Gray Roberts, Caleb Workman
Key Returners: Taner Lee, Keegen Scruggs, Dominic Reed
*Head coach Jamaal Stewart's first season at Centennial
Fairview
2022 Record: 8-4
Playoff Finish: 2nd Round (lost to Smith County)
Key Losses: Mays McCoy, Crawford Claxton, Layden Grant, Connor Farris, Cade Johns, Kendrick Curtis, Jeffrey Anderson, Grayson Estes, Nolan Langford
Key Returners: Wendell Billingsley, Weston Pape, Jax McCoy
Franklin
2022 Record: 0-10
Playoff Finish: None
Key Losses: Cooper Brown, Patrick Jones, Reagan McCloskey, Alec Watrous
Key Returners: Zac Cowart, Logan Lynch, Brewer Wilson
Independence
2022 Record: 5-6
Playoff Finish: 1st Round (lost to Houston)
Key Losses: Tre Hartwell, Ty Lockwood, Brooks Sapone, Daniel Morales, Jake Woodward, Jeremy Blackburn, Xander Governor, Cody Pagach
Key Returners: Steele Katina, Luke McNeilly, Brayden Needham, Brooks Sapone
Nolensville
2022 Record: 12-1
Playoff Finish: Quarterfinals (lost to Page)
Key Losses: Coby Walton, Chance Fitzgerald, Taylor Wein, Samson Johnson, Dylan Northcutt, Nico Amato, Derrick Burroughs, Taryc Washington, Bailey Black, Reese Miller, Eric Harper
Key Returners: Jackson Bandy, Ty Collins, Nick Rossomando, Zion Tamaska
Page
2022 Record: 12-3
Playoff Finish: State Championship Game (lost to Knoxville West)
Key Losses: Colin Hurd, Boyce Smith, Jordan Rutland, Max Collins, Jase Hoath, Cole Combs, Cason Walker, Seth Cabale
Key Returners: Ronan O'Connell, Eric Hazzard, Jonathan Palmer, Jacob Rathbone, AJ Johnson, Ethan Cunningham, Brenden Anes, Knight Wilson
Ravenwood
2022 Record: 6-5
Playoff Finish: 1st Round (lost to Germantown)
Key Losses: Chris Parson, Tanner Schuck, Trent Baldwin, Kartuah Chapman, Sam Christian, Caleb Erickson, Mason Green, Carter Pace, Colton Pace, Drake Stollenwerk
Key Returners: Carter Pace, Jacob Thompson
Spring Hill
2022 Record: 3-7
Playoff Finish: None
Key Losses: Cayden Buchanon, Scott Carter
Key Returners: Nick Butler, Clay Robinson
Summit
2022 Record: 0-10
Playoff Finish: None
Key Losses: Callen Holland, Rakai Hooks, Finley Jameson, Logan Frazier
Key Returners: Dominick Hollis, Colin Kempfert, Sam Sloan, Mason McElhaney, Garet Dean
To view the full media day, check out the video from Williamson County Schools below:
