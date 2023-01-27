Following in Cody White’s footsteps is no easy task, but Jacob Gill is up to the challenge.
Gill, who recently served as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Shiloh Christian School in Arkansas, was named the new head football coach and assistant athletic director at Brentwood Academy on Thursday.
He takes over for White, who stepped down in November after 11 seasons. Gill is just the fifth head coach in Brentwood Academy’s 54-year history.
“I couldn’t be more excited to join the BA family and the rich history and tradition of this special school,” Gill said in a release. “I’m grateful for these past six years at Shiloh Christian School and for the leadership team there who allowed me to learn, grow, and be in a position for an opportunity like this. I’m excited for the journey the Lord has ahead for my family and me, and to take on new challenges at BA.”
At Shiloh Christian, Gill was a part of a Saints team that won the 2020 Arkansas 4A state championship along with five conference championships and made four consecutive state championship game appearances, and five state semifinal appearances.
White led Brentwood Academy to a 103-27 record and four Division II-AAA state championships in 11 years. He was a three-time Tennessee High School Coach of the Year. His teams qualified for the state playoffs in all but one season.
Brentwood Academy returns several starters from last year’s 9-3 team, including 2024 three-star defensive lineman Hank Weber and 2025 four-star quarterback George MacIntyre.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.