Stars made plays and a community turned out in droves as Brentwood erased an late 11-point deficit to defeat Brentwood Academy 21-18 Friday night.
Bruins quarterback Baylor Hayes passed for 266 yards and ran in his second touchdown of the night to set up a go-ahead two-point conversion pass to Charlie Mullis with 58 seconds left.
The Brentwood defense, which gave up just one touchdown the entire second half, held until a last-second field goal attempt by the Eagles was blocked and pandemonium set in rapidly as students rushed the field in celebration.
Brentwood (2-0) trailed 11-7 at halftime after Eagles quarterback George MacIntyre scored on a 5-yard run and, later ,kicker London Bironas made a 38-yard field goal. Hayes then closed the gap with a 1-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds before halftime.
MacIntyre had another incredible performance in a second straight close defeat.
A week after passing for 168 yards in a 17-16 loss to Christ Presbyterian, the junior threw for 338 yards and a score.
Stats were unofficial at press time.
Defense continued to rule the night and the teams traded punts in the third quarter until BA running back Tamari Hill took a pass from MacIntyre and scampered six yards to the end zone for the score and an 18-7 lead with 1:19 left in the third.
Brentwood later pulled within 18-13 when Hayes found JT Gawrys with 9:25 left in the fourth quarter.
The defensive stalemate ensued in the fourth quarter as Brentwood Academy (0-2) held its ground and forced an incomplete pass from Hayes on 4th down with 2:38 to play as the Bruins failed to convert a first-and-goal from the 6-yard line into points.
The Bruins forced a punt and then Hayes and the Brentwood offense went to work.
Hayes kept the final Bruin drive alive with a fourth-down run and later did it again for the score.
“(Hayes) is steady and a competitor,” Brentwood coach Clint Finch said. “Also, we didn’t score twice inside the dad-gum two-yard line and our kids could have hung it up, but they kept fighting. That is a pretty special thing to see from high school kids.”
Finch said his defense played close to 100 snaps and fought through the extreme temperatures to get a big local win in front of their rowdy home crowd.
“Those kids played what seemed like 100 snaps on defense,” Finch said. “What’s huge is we are trotting our third and fourth string guys just trying to get 11 on the field. They went out and got it done. Extremely proud of our defensive team effort tonight.”
