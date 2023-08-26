The Centennial High School Cougars defeated the Summit High School Spartans 42-0 in a lopsided Williamson County clash in Spring Hill Friday night.
The Cougars (2-0) scored early and often. Senior Dominic Reed led the way. Reed followed up last week’s four-touchdown performance against Franklin High School with another this week. Junior wide receiver Kani Johnson bookended the scoring for the Cougars with two touchdowns of his own.
Arguably the biggest play of the game came with the Cougars backed up deep inside their own territory. Centennial quarterback Elisha Nieves found Johnson on a short slant that Johnson turned into a 61-yard touchdown pass. The score gave Centennial a 7-0 lead, and the Cougars never looked back.
Summit (1-1) would then give Centennial good field position after a personal foul ejection on the Spartans after a punt. Reed would pound the ball into the end zone from nine yards out to give the Cougars a 14-0 lead with 4:35 left to play in the first quarter.
Despite the Cougars losing senior running back Taner Lee to injury in the first quarter, Summit did not have an answer for the Centennial run game all night. Junior running back Jaylon Drayton picked up the rushing load for the Cougars. His 35-yard run in the second quarter set up Reed’s second touchdown from four yards out to give the visiting Cougars a 21-0 lead with 5:05 left to play in the first half.
After a long stoppage for an injury with 1:12 left to play in the half, a long reception by Johnson would set up Reed for his third touchdown, this time from two yards out, to give Centennial a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Summit, which defeated its rival Spring Hill High School 40-0 last week, failed to mount any real threats to a tough Cougar defense until the third quarter.
The Spartans offense, led by senior running back Dominick Hollis on the ground, moved the ball inside the Centennial 30-yard line in the first drive of the second half, but a tough Centennial defense stopped the Spartans on a fourth-and-one quarterback draw play.
Jyrine Otey’s 49-yard reception on the next Cougar drive set up Reed’s fourth touchdown of the game, giving the Cougars, and first-year head coach Jamaal Stewart, a 35-0 lead with a running clock for the rest of the game.
Summit drove the ball to the Centennial 35, but turned the ball over on downs, which led to Johnson’s second touchdown of the game on a 16-yard reception from Nieves in the final three minutes of game time.
With the win, CHS remains undefeated on the season under Stewart and undefeated against 6A competition in Williamson County in 2023.
Centennial will travel to Independence, another Williamson County 6A foe, next week before it opens Region 6–5A play against the newly minted James Lawson High School on Sept. 8.
Summit will play host again to Green Hill High School out of Mount Juliet next week. The Spartans will welcome back Matt Kriesky, former Centennial head coach, and the Blackman High School Blaze to the county on Sept. 8 before the opening of Region 6-6A play against rival Brentwood High School.
