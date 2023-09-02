It’s been almost nine years since Centennial bested their Williamson County rival Independence on the gridiron. But that long drought finally came to an end in dramatic fashion as the Cougars traveled down I-65 and came from behind to take down the Eagles on Friday night.
With running back Taner Lee out, Centennial’s Dominic Reed, who normally plays wide receiver, stepped into the role and exploded for 147 yards and three touchdowns–plus a critical two-point conversion–on 15 carries to fuel the Cougars’ 29-23 overtime victory.
“He’s a star,” Centennial head coach Jamaal Stewart said of Reed. “He’s a great kid and a team-first guy. He’ll do whatever the team needs him to do. Tonight was just a testament to his dedication to his teammates and to the program.”
The Cougars (3-0) defense also stepped up in a massive way, holding the Eagles (1-2) to less than 200 total yards on offense and capitalizing on three turnovers–including an interception in overtime to help set up Reed’s winning touchdown run moments later.
The last time Centennial defeated Independence? Oct. 9, 2014. It was a high-scoring affair, with the Cougars coming away with a 49-38 win back when Gone Girl was the No. 1 film at the box office and Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” was atop the Billboard charts.
“This game means a lot to us,” Reed said. “Nine years is a long time, and we had to dig deep and persevere to win this game. This is definitely a confidence booster and a statement to everybody that we’re here to play.”
The game got off to a strange start, with a bad snap sailing over the head of Independence punter Andrew Bingham and out the back of the end zone for a safety, giving Centennial the early lead.
On the ensuing Centennial drive, Cougars quarterback Elisha Nieves bobbled a high snap that eventually trickled out of the back of the end zone just before any Eagles defenders could corral the football, resulting in yet another safety to tie the game at 2-2.
That unusual score carried over into the second quarter, until Independence’s Luke McNeilly, who plays quarterback and defensive back for the Eagles, intercepted a pass from Nieves and weaved his way through defenders for a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown. That big play gave the Eagles their first lead of the game with 9:07 left in the first half.
Three minutes later, McNeilly connected with wide receiver Brayden Needham for a 27-yard touchdown pass to extend the Independence lead to two scores.
Trailing 16-2 at halftime, and with Independence getting the ball first in the second half, the prospects of a Centennial comeback were on dangerously thin ice. But a botched handoff attempt early on in the Eagles’ first drive of the second half gave the Cougars the ball inside the Independence 30-yard line.
That’s when Reed began to take over the game, powering his way to a 15-yard touchdown run to cut the Eagles’ lead to 16-8 early in the third quarter.
Centennial’s passing game was quiet for most of the game, but Nieves came up big with a deep pass to wide receiver Kani Johnson for a 61-yard score with less than four minutes left in the third quarter. Reed then bulldozed his way into the end zone for the two-point conversion to even the score at 16-16.
All tied up in the fourth quarter, Reed continued to chop away at the Eagles defense and ripped off a 49-yard run to put the Cougars deep in Independence territory. A few plays later, Reed finished the job with a three-yard run to give Centennial a 23-16 lead with 7:24 remaining in regulation.
But Independence refused to quit, and McNeilly led a gutsy drive that culminated in a 4th-and-goal play from the Centennial 8-yard line with less than two minutes to play. With the game on the line, McNeilly scrambled to his left and found his favorite target, Brayden Needham, wide open in the back of the endzone to tie the game 23-23 and force overtime.
McNeilly finished the game with 81 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 4-of-9 passing. All four of his passes wound up in the hands of Needham.
“Brayden and I definitely have a brotherly connection,” McNeilly said. “We’re always working together after practice, we’ve been running routes over the summer–it’s really special.”
Centennial won the toss and decided to go on defense first, putting the game back into the hands of the vaunted defensive unit.
“I didn’t want to force anything. I trusted our defense,” Stewart said. “I knew if our defense can make a stop, we’d be able to score.”
That trust paid off, with the Cougars intercepting a McNeilly pass as he tried to force a pass to Needham in the end zone on third down, this time with disastrous results.
On the first play of the Cougars’ overtime drive, Reed took the direct snap out of what Stewart called “Formation Tank” — which includes all linemen, a fullback and Reed. Reed bounced to the outside, beat out the Eagles defenders, and raced into the end zone to secure Centennial’s victory.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Final
Centennial
2
0
14
7
6
29
Independence
2
14
0
7
0
23
