Centennial High School football head coach Matt Kriesky announced his resignation on Thursday morning. After seven seasons with the Cougars, he will be stepping into the head coach role at Blackman High School.
"I want to thank Coach Kriesky for his years of commitment to Centennial High School and to our football program," Centennial principal Kevin Dyson said in a release. "His dedication to the students, the school and community will be tough to replace."
Kriesky went 37-38 over the past seven seasons in Franklin, including an 11-2 record during the Cougars state quarterfinals run in 2016. Prior to his tenure at Centennial, he spent two seasons as the head coach at Forrest, going 17-6, two seasons as an assistant at Blackman and seven seasons as an assistant at Oakland.
Kriesky will be replacing Chandler Tygard at Blackman, who resigned in January to become the head coach at Cleveland. Kriesky will also now be coaching against his twin brother Will who is the head coach at Blackman's rival, Riverdale.
A search for a new football coach will begin immediately, according to the school's release.
