On Thursday, two local athletes were named to the Butkus Award watch list, which honors the nation's best high school linebackers annually.
Ensworth's Mason Curtis and Lipscomb Academy's Edwin Spillman were named to the 51-player watch list. The watch list features 51 players in honor of Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame member Dick Butkus' professional jersey number.
The award semifinalists are set to be named on Oct. 31, while finalists will follow in Nov. 21. The winner will be named on or before Dec. 7.
“High school football is the soul of the sport and I enjoy recognizing and watching players develop as athletes and young men,” Butkus said in a news release.
“When an outstanding player receives the Butkus Award he will know two things: First, he is recognized as the best of the best linebackers in America; Second, and in the long run most important, he will understand this recognition brings a responsibility of giving back.”
Curtis, a senior Michigan commit, and Spillman, a senior Tennessee commit, will face each other on Sept. 15 when Esnworth plays at Lipscomb Academy.
The complete 51-man Butkus Award high school watch list can be viewed here.
