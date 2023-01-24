A little over a month after being turned down by former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, the Lipscomb Academy football team finally has a new head coach.
The school announced former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Kevin Mawae as its new head football coach on Tuesday, replacing former coach Trent Dilfer, who left in December to take the same job with the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Lipscomb Academy president Candice McQueen said Mawae was one of 64 candidates, along with former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna and ex-NFL linebacker ty McKenzie, to apply for the job.
“As I told the selection committee and Dr. McQueen, this is my last job,” Mawae said during his introductory press conference. “I’m not looking to climb up, I’m not looking to go out, this is my last job whether I get fired, I resign, or I walk away from my contract. …I don’t need the money, I want a purpose. And I think this job allows me that — to instill in some young men my faith, what it’s like to be a man of God, surrounded by men of character.”
Mawae spent 16 years in the NFL including stints with the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Titans. He was a seven-time first team All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, was named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.
His coaching career began in 2016 as an assistant offensive line coach with the Chicago bears before transitioning to an offensive analyst an Arizona State. Mawae spent the last two years with the Indianapolis Colts, first as an assistant offensive line coach then as tight ends coach.
“The longer I spent in the NFL, and the hours I spent, it became very apparent to me that the NFL lifestyle was something that I didn’t want to be a part of anymore,” Mawae said. “It’s all-consuming. I added the hours up, and I think if I saw my wife 12 hours in a given week I was doing pretty good.”
Dilfer led Lipscomb Academy to a 43-10 record with two state titles in four seasons. The Mustangs were the top-ranked team in Division II-AA and the No. 15-ranked team in the country this season, according to MaxPreps.
Lipscomb Academy is moving up a classification to DII-AAA in 2023. The Mustangs won consecutive Division II-AA state titles in 2021 and 2022, and they boast the No. 1 and 2-ranked recruits in Tennessee — four-star linebacker Edwin Spillman and four-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley. Both are committed to the University of Tennessee.
“I’m here because it’s where God sent me,” Mawae added. “Whether it be for me, Lipscomb Academy, the students I get to coach, it doesn’t matter. I know that God sets up stages for people — He opens doors and closes them.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.