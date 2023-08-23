DWR_3438.jpg
David Russell

Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Friday night's crosstown battle between Brentwood and Brentwood Academy

Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County and Nashville-area schedule for week 2.

Ensworth at Montgomery Bell Academy 

In the biggest private school matchup of the week, Ensworth (1-0) will look to continue the momentum from a 40-6 blowout of Union City in the season opener, while MBA (0-1) will seek to bounce back from a 21-14 loss to Cane Ridge.

The Tigers got contributions from all over the roster in week 1 with five different players scoring a touchdown, including Michigan commit Mason Curtis with a 35-yard fumble return touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Big Red scored just one offensive touchdown. With Marcel Reed off to Texas A&M, senior quarterback H McIllwain debuted to a 19-29 outing with 198 yards and two picks. 

Centennial at Summit

Two WillCo squads will meet up in a non-district matchup as Centennial (1-0) visits Summit (1-0) both fresh off week 1 wins.

Both schools dominated non-district WillCo opponents in week 1. Centennial defeated Franklin 34-14 thanks to a Player of the Week nominee performance from Dominic Reed.

Summit relied on a stout running game in a 40-0 shutout of Spring Hill. The Spartans ran for over 300 yards, and three players (Mason McElhaney, Dominick Hollis, and Sam Sloan) scored on the ground. 

Page at Independence 

In another all-WillCo, non-district matchup, Page (1-0) makes the trip to Thompson's Station to take on Independence (0-1).

The Patriots won a thriller against Giles County 35-34 in the season opener using a two-quarterback approach with Jonathan Palmer as the pocket passer and William Wiebush as the scrambler. 

The Eagles fell to three-time defending 6A state champions Oakland on the road 34-14 in week 1. The result may not have been what Indy wanted, but the experience will certainly help them come playoff time. 

Other Notable Games: 

FRA at Franklin

Hillsboro at Overton

Pearl Cohn at CPA

Cane Ridge at Ravenwood

Nolensville at Antioch 

Prince Avenue Christian at Nashville Christian 

Father Ryan at Pope Prep

Maplewood at BGA

Fairview at Waverly Central

Lawson at Sycamore 

Mt. Pleasant at Spring Hill

East Nashville at Kenwood

McGavock at Stratford

Davidson Academy at Lincoln County

Gallatin at Station Camp

Hunters Lane at Mt. Juliet

Oakland at Center Grove

MTCS at Master's Academy

Cannon County at PCA

Columbia Academy at The Webb School (Thursday)

Springfield at Clarksville 

LaVergne at Siegel

Beech at Collierville

Goodpasture at Silverdale Academy

Riverdale at Henry County

Northeast at Hendersonville 

Community at Eagleville

Northwest at Wilson Central

Houston County at East Robertson

West Creek at Green Hill

Portland at Greenbrier 

South Haven at Zion Christian 

Columbia Central at Dickson County 

Cheatham County at Harpeth 

Rockvale at Smyrna 

Blackman at Stewarts Creek

East Hickman at White House Heritage 

LCA at FCA

Lebanon at Upperman

MJCA at Lookout Valley

Friendship Christian at DCA