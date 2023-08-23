Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Friday night's crosstown battle between Brentwood and Brentwood Academy.
Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County and Nashville-area schedule for week 2.
Ensworth at Montgomery Bell Academy
In the biggest private school matchup of the week, Ensworth (1-0) will look to continue the momentum from a 40-6 blowout of Union City in the season opener, while MBA (0-1) will seek to bounce back from a 21-14 loss to Cane Ridge.
The Tigers got contributions from all over the roster in week 1 with five different players scoring a touchdown, including Michigan commit Mason Curtis with a 35-yard fumble return touchdown.
Meanwhile, the Big Red scored just one offensive touchdown. With Marcel Reed off to Texas A&M, senior quarterback H McIllwain debuted to a 19-29 outing with 198 yards and two picks.
Centennial at Summit
Two WillCo squads will meet up in a non-district matchup as Centennial (1-0) visits Summit (1-0) both fresh off week 1 wins.
Both schools dominated non-district WillCo opponents in week 1. Centennial defeated Franklin 34-14 thanks to a Player of the Week nominee performance from Dominic Reed.
Summit relied on a stout running game in a 40-0 shutout of Spring Hill. The Spartans ran for over 300 yards, and three players (Mason McElhaney, Dominick Hollis, and Sam Sloan) scored on the ground.
Page at Independence
In another all-WillCo, non-district matchup, Page (1-0) makes the trip to Thompson's Station to take on Independence (0-1).
The Patriots won a thriller against Giles County 35-34 in the season opener using a two-quarterback approach with Jonathan Palmer as the pocket passer and William Wiebush as the scrambler.
The Eagles fell to three-time defending 6A state champions Oakland on the road 34-14 in week 1. The result may not have been what Indy wanted, but the experience will certainly help them come playoff time.
Other Notable Games:
FRA at Franklin
Hillsboro at Overton
Pearl Cohn at CPA
Cane Ridge at Ravenwood
Nolensville at Antioch
Prince Avenue Christian at Nashville Christian
Father Ryan at Pope Prep
Maplewood at BGA
Fairview at Waverly Central
Lawson at Sycamore
Mt. Pleasant at Spring Hill
East Nashville at Kenwood
McGavock at Stratford
Davidson Academy at Lincoln County
Gallatin at Station Camp
Hunters Lane at Mt. Juliet
Oakland at Center Grove
MTCS at Master's Academy
Cannon County at PCA
Columbia Academy at The Webb School (Thursday)
Springfield at Clarksville
LaVergne at Siegel
Beech at Collierville
Goodpasture at Silverdale Academy
Riverdale at Henry County
Northeast at Hendersonville
Community at Eagleville
Northwest at Wilson Central
Houston County at East Robertson
West Creek at Green Hill
Portland at Greenbrier
South Haven at Zion Christian
Columbia Central at Dickson County
Cheatham County at Harpeth
Rockvale at Smyrna
Blackman at Stewarts Creek
East Hickman at White House Heritage
LCA at FCA
Lebanon at Upperman
MJCA at Lookout Valley
Friendship Christian at DCA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.