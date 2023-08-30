DWR_8927.jpg
David Russell

Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Friday night's all-WillCo matchup between Centennial and Independence

Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County and Nashville-area schedule for week 3.

Franklin at Page 

Like our Game of the Week, Franklin (0-2) heads to Page (1-1) for a non-district intra-county battle, but in this case it's between a pair of crosstown rivals. 

The Patriots are coming off a heartbreaking 30-27 triple-overtime loss to Independence, while the Admirals are hoping to bring an end to their 16-game losing streak.

The key will be whether or not Franklin can stop Page's prolific backfield in quarterback Jonathan Palmer and running back Ethan Cunningham. The Patriots also have a consistent playmaker on defense in ballhawk Eric Hazzard. 

Battle Ground Academy at Nashville Christian 

This week's all-area private school matchup consists of BGA (1-1) heading out to Bellevue to take on Nashville Christian (0-2).

The Wildcats have experienced a bit of whiplash in their two outings so far, with a blowout road loss to Knoxville Webb followed by a dominant win at home over Maplewood. 

The Eagles re still looking for a win in what will be their first home game after a close loss at Davidson Academy in the season opener and being shutout at Georgia powerhouse Prince Avenue Christian in Chattanooga. 

Ravenwood at Blackman 

Like BGA, it has been a little bit of a tale of two teams start for Ravenwood (1-1). 

In week 1, the Raptors loss to eight-time defending Class 3A state champions Alcoa on the road, a tough outing for the first game of the season. Last week, they bounced back with a 35-7 win over a solid Cane Ridge squad at home.

Now, Ravenwood will get another chance to prove themselves on the road as they head down to Murfreesboro to take on Blackman (0-2). The Blaze have already lost one game at home to a team from Brentwood, falling to the Bruins 38-14 in week 1. 

Other Notable Games: 

Brentwood at Hendersonville 

Nolensville at McGavock

Green Hill at Summit 

Christian Brothers at Brentwood Academy 

Lipscomb Academy at Briarcrest 

Trezevant at Ensworth 

The Webb School at FRA

Stewarts Creek at Hillsboro

Fairview at Stewart County

CPA at Pope Prep

Memphis University at MBA

Spring Hill at Maplewood (Thursday)

Stratford at Lawson (Thursday)

GCA at MTCS

Overton at East Nashville 

Antioch at Cane Ridge (Thursday)

Ezell-Harding at Glencliff (Thursday)

Wilson Central at LaVergne

Pearl Cohn at Creek Wood

Cannon County at Cheatham County

PCA at MJCA

Tullahoma at Rockvale

Smyrna at Siegel

DCA at Tennessee Heat

Jackson Christian at Goodpasture 

Oakland at Haywood

Beech at Riverdale

Springfield at Henry County

White House-Heritage at Westmoreland

Warren County at Lebanon 

Harpeth at Loretto

Eagleville at Moore County

Davidson Academy at Portland 

Trinity Academy at ZCA

Montgomery Central at White House

Dickson County at Northeast

Station Camp at Marshall County 

East Robertson at Monterey 

Columbia Academy at Friendship Christian 

Whites Creek at Greenbrier 