Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Friday night's all-WillCo matchup between Centennial and Independence.
Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County and Nashville-area schedule for week 3.
Like our Game of the Week, Franklin (0-2) heads to Page (1-1) for a non-district intra-county battle, but in this case it's between a pair of crosstown rivals.
The Patriots are coming off a heartbreaking 30-27 triple-overtime loss to Independence, while the Admirals are hoping to bring an end to their 16-game losing streak.
The key will be whether or not Franklin can stop Page's prolific backfield in quarterback Jonathan Palmer and running back Ethan Cunningham. The Patriots also have a consistent playmaker on defense in ballhawk Eric Hazzard.
Battle Ground Academy at Nashville Christian
This week's all-area private school matchup consists of BGA (1-1) heading out to Bellevue to take on Nashville Christian (0-2).
The Wildcats have experienced a bit of whiplash in their two outings so far, with a blowout road loss to Knoxville Webb followed by a dominant win at home over Maplewood.
The Eagles re still looking for a win in what will be their first home game after a close loss at Davidson Academy in the season opener and being shutout at Georgia powerhouse Prince Avenue Christian in Chattanooga.
Ravenwood at Blackman
Like BGA, it has been a little bit of a tale of two teams start for Ravenwood (1-1).
In week 1, the Raptors loss to eight-time defending Class 3A state champions Alcoa on the road, a tough outing for the first game of the season. Last week, they bounced back with a 35-7 win over a solid Cane Ridge squad at home.
Now, Ravenwood will get another chance to prove themselves on the road as they head down to Murfreesboro to take on Blackman (0-2). The Blaze have already lost one game at home to a team from Brentwood, falling to the Bruins 38-14 in week 1.
Other Notable Games:
Brentwood at Hendersonville
Nolensville at McGavock
Green Hill at Summit
Christian Brothers at Brentwood Academy
Lipscomb Academy at Briarcrest
Trezevant at Ensworth
The Webb School at FRA
Stewarts Creek at Hillsboro
Fairview at Stewart County
CPA at Pope Prep
Memphis University at MBA
Spring Hill at Maplewood (Thursday)
Stratford at Lawson (Thursday)
GCA at MTCS
Overton at East Nashville
Antioch at Cane Ridge (Thursday)
Ezell-Harding at Glencliff (Thursday)
Wilson Central at LaVergne
Pearl Cohn at Creek Wood
Cannon County at Cheatham County
PCA at MJCA
Tullahoma at Rockvale
Smyrna at Siegel
DCA at Tennessee Heat
Jackson Christian at Goodpasture
Oakland at Haywood
Beech at Riverdale
Springfield at Henry County
White House-Heritage at Westmoreland
Warren County at Lebanon
Harpeth at Loretto
Eagleville at Moore County
Davidson Academy at Portland
Trinity Academy at ZCA
Montgomery Central at White House
Dickson County at Northeast
Station Camp at Marshall County
East Robertson at Monterey
Columbia Academy at Friendship Christian
Whites Creek at Greenbrier
