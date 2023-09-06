DWR_9416.jpg
David Russell

Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Friday night's all-WillCo matchup between Lawson and Independence

Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County and Nashville-area schedule for week 4.

Brentwood Academy at Father Ryan

Following a 2-0 start where they blew out Overton and Pope Prep 92-10 combined, Father Ryan had last Friday off ahead of its showdown with Brentwood Academy this week. 

The Eagles (1-2) lost a pair of close games to tough competition (CPA by one point and Brentwood by three on the road) before dominating Christian Brothers 37-7 last week behind four touchdowns from quarterback George MacIntyre as Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watched from the stands.

The Fighting Irish has a prolific quarterback of their own in JoJo Crump. The senior has amassed four touchdowns in each of the team's two wins thus far. Expect fireworks for this matchup. 

Montgomery Bell Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy 

Friday's other marquee private school matchup could be a significantly lower scoring outing. 

MBA (0-3) is still seeking it's first win of the season. With Marcel Reed off to Texas A&M and a host of other offensive stars graduated, the Big Red have struggled to score, notching just 14, 3, and 10 points in their losses.

CPA (2-1) impressed with a pair of road wins over Brentwood Academy and Pope Prep, but lost at home to Pearl-Cohn and really only unlocked it's offense last week in a dominant win over the Knights.

Independence at Franklin 

In the only all-WillCo matchup of the weekend, Independence (1-2) plays its third consecutive game against a school from Franklin. This time, the Eagles will be on the road after a pair of overtime outings at home vs Page (a 30-27 win) and Centennial (a 29-23 loss). 

Franklin (0-3) is still on a mission to end a 17-game losing streak after losses to Centennial, FRA, and Page to start the season. The Admirals have been competitive during their streak, but Williamson County always offers a brutal schedule. 

Other Notable Games: 

Ravenwood at Smyrna

Lipscomb Academy at Baylor

Knoxville Catholic at Ensworth

Henry County at Brentwood

LaVergne at Page

Glencliff at Nolensville

Blackman at Summit

BGA at Davidson Academy

Hillsboro at Cane Ridge

Richland at Fairview

Lincoln County at Spring Hill

FRA at Goodpasture

Friendship Christian at GCA

Overton at McGavock

Lebanon at Cookeville

Mt. Pleasant at Harpeth

Mt. Juliet at Warren County

FCA at South Haven Christian

Eagleville at Collinwood

Station Camp at Springfield

PCA at DCA

Antioch at Oakland

Pure Academy at Pearl-Cohn

Pope Prep at Webb

Gallatin at Dickson County

Liberty Creek at Stratford

Hendersonville at Hunters Lane

RePublic at Trousdale County

Coffee County at Siegel

Riverdale at Germantown

Cheatham County at White House-Heritage

Rockvale at Stewarts Creek

MJCA at Red Boiling Springs

Whites Creek at White House

Marshall County at Greenbrier

ZCA at Christian Community 

East Robertson at Sycamore 

East Nashville at Maplewood

Clarksville Academy at MTCS

Shelbyville at Columbia