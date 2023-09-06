Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Friday night's all-WillCo matchup between Lawson and Independence.
Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County and Nashville-area schedule for week 4.
Brentwood Academy at Father Ryan
Following a 2-0 start where they blew out Overton and Pope Prep 92-10 combined, Father Ryan had last Friday off ahead of its showdown with Brentwood Academy this week.
The Eagles (1-2) lost a pair of close games to tough competition (CPA by one point and Brentwood by three on the road) before dominating Christian Brothers 37-7 last week behind four touchdowns from quarterback George MacIntyre as Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watched from the stands.
The Fighting Irish has a prolific quarterback of their own in JoJo Crump. The senior has amassed four touchdowns in each of the team's two wins thus far. Expect fireworks for this matchup.
Montgomery Bell Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy
Friday's other marquee private school matchup could be a significantly lower scoring outing.
MBA (0-3) is still seeking it's first win of the season. With Marcel Reed off to Texas A&M and a host of other offensive stars graduated, the Big Red have struggled to score, notching just 14, 3, and 10 points in their losses.
CPA (2-1) impressed with a pair of road wins over Brentwood Academy and Pope Prep, but lost at home to Pearl-Cohn and really only unlocked it's offense last week in a dominant win over the Knights.
Independence at Franklin
In the only all-WillCo matchup of the weekend, Independence (1-2) plays its third consecutive game against a school from Franklin. This time, the Eagles will be on the road after a pair of overtime outings at home vs Page (a 30-27 win) and Centennial (a 29-23 loss).
Franklin (0-3) is still on a mission to end a 17-game losing streak after losses to Centennial, FRA, and Page to start the season. The Admirals have been competitive during their streak, but Williamson County always offers a brutal schedule.
Other Notable Games:
Ravenwood at Smyrna
Lipscomb Academy at Baylor
Knoxville Catholic at Ensworth
Henry County at Brentwood
LaVergne at Page
Glencliff at Nolensville
Blackman at Summit
BGA at Davidson Academy
Hillsboro at Cane Ridge
Richland at Fairview
Lincoln County at Spring Hill
FRA at Goodpasture
Friendship Christian at GCA
Overton at McGavock
Lebanon at Cookeville
Mt. Pleasant at Harpeth
Mt. Juliet at Warren County
FCA at South Haven Christian
Eagleville at Collinwood
Station Camp at Springfield
PCA at DCA
Antioch at Oakland
Pure Academy at Pearl-Cohn
Pope Prep at Webb
Gallatin at Dickson County
Liberty Creek at Stratford
Hendersonville at Hunters Lane
RePublic at Trousdale County
Coffee County at Siegel
Riverdale at Germantown
Cheatham County at White House-Heritage
Rockvale at Stewarts Creek
MJCA at Red Boiling Springs
Whites Creek at White House
Marshall County at Greenbrier
ZCA at Christian Community
East Robertson at Sycamore
East Nashville at Maplewood
Clarksville Academy at MTCS
Shelbyville at Columbia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.