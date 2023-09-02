Week 3 of the 2023 high school football season saw a few battles between local squads, and a number of wins for teams against schools from outside the area.
We have individual recaps of Page's win over Franklin and Centennial's overtime victory against Independence.
Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County and Nashville-area scores from week 3.
Battle Ground Academy 38 Nashville Christian 21
In the only private school matchup between two teams from The News coverage area on Friday, BGA (2-1) prevented Nashville Christian (0-3) from getting their elusive first win.
A high-scoring first half saw the Eagles lead 24-21 at the break, but 17 unanswered points from the Wildcats in the second half negated a two-touchdown night from four-star quarterback Jared Curtis.
BGA will visit Davidson Academy next week, while NCS will return from a bye week on Sept. 15 to host Mount Juliet Christian Academy.
Ravenwood 35 Blackman 28
After a back-and-forth game in Murfreesboro, Ravenwood (2-1) finally took the lead for good with just minutes left to play against Blackman (0-3).
The two teams were in lockstep throughout, with the game being tied 7-7 after the first quarter, 14-14 at halftime, 21-all at the end of the third, and 28-28 deep into the final frame.
Ravenwood will travel to Smyrna next Friday in one final tune-up before district play begins.
Brentwood 43 Hendersonville 6
The Bruins (3-0) remained unbeaten on Friday night with a blowout of Hendersonville (2-1) on the road.
Brentwood led 22-3 at halftime and continued to stifle the Commandos in the second half. The stingy Bruins defense allowed no touchdowns and just two field goals overall.
Baylor Hayes threw a pair of touchdowns, while Matthew Manning caught a pair. However, Manning's second score came on a pass from fellow wide receiver Clayton Merrill during a trick play.
The Bruins will face fellow unbeaten Henry County at home in week 4.
Brentwood Academy 37 Christian Brothers 7
Brentwood Academy (1-2) earned its first win of the season in major fashion at home on Friday night, taking care of Christian Brothers (2-1) in dominant fashion.
Four-star quarterback George MacIntyre threw for three touchdowns and ran for one more, while adding two-point conversions on the ground and through the air.
Oakland transfer T.T. Hill ran for a score and rushed for another as the Eagles held the Purple Wave to zero points after a first-quarter touchdown.
BA will take on undefeated Father Ryan, who will be coming off a bye week, next Friday on the road.
Other Williamson County and Nashville-area scores:
Nolensville 39 McGavock 8 (Thursday)
Green Hill 41 Summit 35
Lipscomb Academy 42 Briarcrest 20
Ensworth 55 Trezevant 0
FRA 51 The Webb School 21
Stewarts Creek 28 Hillsboro 14
Fairview 38 Stewart County 0
CPA 49 Pope Prep 7
Memphis University 14 MBA 10
Spring Hill 41 Maplewood 14 (Thursday)
Lawson 49 Stratford 32 (Thursday)
MTCS 42 GCA 13
East Nashville 41 Overton 0
Antioch 18 Cane Ridge 15 (Thursday)
Ezell-Harding 22 Glencliff 6 (Thursday)
Wilson Central 28 LaVergne 14
Pearl Cohn 55 Creek Wood 8
Cheatham County 14 Cannon County 6
PCA 35 MJCA 7
Tullahoma 28 Rockvale 20
Siegel 35 Smyrna 14
DCA 48 Tennessee Heat 12
Jackson Christian 28 Goodpasture 20
Hunters Lane 44 Columbia Central 7
Mount Juliet 32 Gallatin 26
Oakland 48 Haywood 6
Riverdale 16 Beech 14
Henry County 50 Springfield 14
Westmoreland 35 White House-Heritage 14
Lebanon 35 Warren County 13
Loretto 47 Harpeth 13
Moore County 45 Eagleville 20
Davidson Academy 35 Portland 14
White House 27 Montgomery Central 0
Dickson County 37 Northeast 6
Marshall County 20 Station Camp 11
East Robertson 20 Monterey 7
Friendship Christian 42 Columbia Academy 21
Greenbrier 21 Whites Creek 0
