David Russell

Week 3 of the 2023 high school football season saw a few battles between local squads, and a number of wins for teams against schools from outside the area. 

We have individual recaps of Page's win over Franklin and Centennial's overtime victory against Independence

Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County and Nashville-area scores from week 3.

Battle Ground Academy 38 Nashville Christian 21

In the only private school matchup between two teams from The News coverage area on Friday, BGA (2-1) prevented Nashville Christian (0-3) from getting their elusive first win. 

A high-scoring first half saw the Eagles lead 24-21 at the break, but 17 unanswered points from the Wildcats in the second half negated a two-touchdown night from four-star quarterback Jared Curtis. 

BGA will visit Davidson Academy next week, while NCS will return from a bye week on Sept. 15 to host Mount Juliet Christian Academy. 

Ravenwood 35 Blackman 28

After a back-and-forth game in Murfreesboro, Ravenwood (2-1) finally took the lead for good with just minutes left to play against Blackman (0-3).

The two teams were in lockstep throughout, with the game being tied 7-7 after the first quarter, 14-14 at halftime, 21-all at the end of the third, and 28-28 deep into the final frame.

Ravenwood will travel to Smyrna next Friday in one final tune-up before district play begins.  

Brentwood 43 Hendersonville 6

The Bruins (3-0) remained unbeaten on Friday night with a blowout of Hendersonville (2-1) on the road. 

Brentwood led 22-3 at halftime and continued to stifle the Commandos in the second half. The stingy Bruins defense allowed no touchdowns and just two field goals overall. 

Baylor Hayes threw a pair of touchdowns, while Matthew Manning caught a pair. However, Manning's second score came on a pass from fellow wide receiver Clayton Merrill during a trick play. 

The Bruins will face fellow unbeaten Henry County at home in week 4. 

Brentwood Academy 37 Christian Brothers 7

Brentwood Academy (1-2) earned its first win of the season in major fashion at home on Friday night, taking care of Christian Brothers (2-1) in dominant fashion. 

Four-star quarterback George MacIntyre threw for three touchdowns and ran for one more, while adding two-point conversions on the ground and through the air. 

Oakland transfer T.T. Hill ran for a score and rushed for another as the Eagles held the Purple Wave to zero points after a first-quarter touchdown. 

BA will take on undefeated Father Ryan, who will be coming off a bye week, next Friday on the road. 

Other Williamson County and Nashville-area scores:

Nolensville 39 McGavock 8 (Thursday)

Green Hill 41 Summit 35

Lipscomb Academy 42 Briarcrest 20

Ensworth 55 Trezevant 0

FRA 51 The Webb School 21

Stewarts Creek 28 Hillsboro 14

Fairview 38 Stewart County 0

CPA 49 Pope Prep 7

Memphis University 14 MBA 10

Spring Hill 41 Maplewood 14 (Thursday)

Lawson 49 Stratford 32 (Thursday)

MTCS 42 GCA 13

East Nashville 41 Overton 0

Antioch 18 Cane Ridge 15 (Thursday)

Ezell-Harding 22 Glencliff 6 (Thursday)

Wilson Central 28 LaVergne 14

Pearl Cohn 55 Creek Wood 8

Cheatham County 14 Cannon County 6

PCA 35 MJCA 7

Tullahoma 28 Rockvale 20

Siegel 35 Smyrna 14

DCA 48 Tennessee Heat 12

Jackson Christian 28 Goodpasture 20

Hunters Lane 44 Columbia Central 7

Mount Juliet 32 Gallatin 26

Oakland 48 Haywood 6

Riverdale 16 Beech 14

Henry County 50 Springfield 14

Westmoreland 35 White House-Heritage 14

Lebanon 35 Warren County 13

Loretto 47 Harpeth 13

Moore County 45 Eagleville 20

Davidson Academy 35 Portland 14

White House 27 Montgomery Central 0

Dickson County 37 Northeast 6

Marshall County 20 Station Camp 11

East Robertson 20 Monterey 7

Friendship Christian 42 Columbia Academy 21

Greenbrier 21 Whites Creek 0