Week 4 of the 2023 high school football season saw a few surprising blowouts in high-profile matchups, some dominant wins, and more.
We have an individual recap of Independence's overtime victory over Franklin.
Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County and Nashville-area scores from week 4.
Father Ryan 56 Brentwood Academy 21
A first-half track meet morphed into a second-half blowout as JoJo Crump and Father Ryan (3-0) ran away from Brentwood Academy (1-3) while scoring on nearly every possession.
Crump, a VMI commit, finished with 431 total yards and seven touchdowns, three through the air and one on the ground, and nearly added an eighth when he fumbled on the one-yard line. Luckily, his teammate, Caiden Anku recovered it for a score.
Indiana commit Charlie Becker linked up with Crump for three receiving touchdowns on five catches, while Allen Bryan snagged a couple of picks, including one he returned 100 yards for a score that was overturned due to a block in the back.
BA hung with FR for most of the first half, which saw George MacIntyre toss a pair of touchdowns to Walker Brewer and Kolbe Harmon and Arkez Fontenot run a kickoff back for a score. But turnovers and poor field position stifled the Eagles in the second half.
Father Ryan, who hosts MBA next week, is now 3-0 for the first time since 2007 and earns its first win over BA in 10 years. The Eagles will face McCallie at home.
Christ Presbyterian Academy 22 Montgomery Bell Academy 7
After a scoreless first quarter, CPA (3-1) put the first points of the game on the scoreboard in exciting fashion with a 75-yard touchdown from Braden Streeter to LSU commit Ondre Evans.
North Carolina commit Crews Law added a second Lions score from a goal-line rush just before half, while MBA's Hugh Price also scored from one-yard out to give the Big Red (0-4) its first points of the game.
With just over five minutes remaining, Streeter tossed a second touchdown, this time to Jackson Mathews, to secure the win at home. Meanwhile, MBA is still left looking for its first win for the year.
CPA will heads to Franklin to take on BGA next Thursday.
Centennial 35 Lawson 0
In a battle of two unbeatens and our Game of the Week, Centennial (4-0) dominated its first region battle of the season, and its first region matchup with newly formed Lawson (3-1), with a shutout on the road.
The Cougars were up 21-0 less than a minute into the second quarter and rode the dominant start through the rest of the game. Elisha Nieves found Kani Johnson for touchdown passes for 55 and 25 yards.
Lawson suffered its first loss of the season in the program's first-ever game in its new region. The Lightning will look to bounce back vs Spring Hill next week, while Centennial will host Springfield.
Brentwood 17 Henry County 14
Another week, another stout defensive effort from Brentwood (4-0). The Bruins once again hold their opponent under 20 points to remain unbeaten on the season.
Brentwood trailed 6-3 at halftime after a first half of only field goals from either side, but a 70-yard score from running back Gavyn Nelson broke the touchdown draught and gave the Bruins the lead for good. Nelson finished with 119 yards on 14 carries.
Wide receiver Clayton Merrill tossed a fourth-quarter touchdown to extend the Bruins lead. A late score from Henry County wasn't enough as the Bruins held on for the win at home.
Brentwood will open up district play at home vs Summit next week.
Other Williamson County and Nashville-area scores:
Ravenwood 28 Smyrna 6
Baylor 34 Lipscomb Academy 31
Ensworth 38 Knoxville Catholic 14
Page 38 LaVergne 7
Nolensville 55 Glencliff 0
FRA 69 Goodpasture 7
Blackman 28 Summit 27
Davidson Academy 43 BGA at 26
Hillsboro 27 Cane Ridge 7
Fairview 29 Richland 28 (double overtime)
Lincoln County 14 Spring Hill 12
Friendship Christian 42 GCA 27
Overton 39 McGavock 16
Lebanon 41 Cookeville 17
Mt. Pleasant 14 Harpeth 10
Mt. Juliet 53 Warren County 13
Collinwood 38 Eagleville 13
Springfield 34 Station Camp 33
DCA 42 PCA 3
Oakland 49 Antioch 0
Pearl-Cohn 41 Pure Academy 14
Pope Prep 40 Webb 7
Gallatin 48 Dickson County 14
Liberty Creek 55 Stratford 18
Hendersonville 61 Hunters Lane 0
Trousdale County 48 RePublic 8
Siegel 21 Coffee County 0
Germantown 41 Riverdale 32
White House-Heritage 21 Cheatham County 14
Rockvale 34 Stewarts Creek 26
Beech 35 Portland 0
Red Boiling Springs 42 MJCA 12
White House 24 Whites Creek 7
Marshall County 37 Greenbrier 0
Christian Community 50 ZCA 20
East Robertson 49 Sycamore 26
Green Hill 27 Wilson Central 20
East Nashville 54 Maplewood 0
MTCS 42 Clarksville Academy 7
Shelbyville 29 Columbia 27
