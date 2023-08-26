Let's take a look at the Williamson County and Nashville-area scores from week 2.
Independence 30 Page 27
In the game of the night, Independence (1-1) and Page (1-1) squared off in Thompson's Station on MyTv30's Friday Night Rivals. The two WillCo squads put on a show for those that tuned in, as the Eagles prevailed in triple overtime after trailing 17-0 halftime.
The Patriots built their lead thanks to a 6-yard toss from Jonathan Palmer to Calvin Kotarba late in the first quarter, a one-yard touchdown run from Ethan Cunningham late in the second, and two fumble recoveries from Eric Hazzard.
Torey King dove in from the one-yard line for the Eagles first score of the night less than a minute into the second half. Peyton Greathouse tied the game at 17-17 with 5:29 to play on a 15-yard rushing touchdown.
Both teams converted touchdowns in the first overtime, including a fourth-and-15 bomb from Luke McNeilly flushed to Brayden Needham for Indy, to tie at 24-24. In the second OT, each team kicked a field goal to once again tied at 27-27.
The difference maker came in the third overtime when Landric Mayeski nailed another field goal for the Eagles and the Patriots kick missed.
Ensworth 17 Montgomery Bell Academy 3
Ensworth (2-0) ended a five-year drought against rival MBA (0-2) in a defensive battle on Friday night. The Tigers allowed a Big Red field goal in the first quarter, after Ensworth had already scored two touchdowns of their own, and held MBA scoreless the rest of the way.
Jack Smith (three) and Sam Haley (two) combined for five sacks. Michigan commit Mason Curtis scored on a fumble return touchdown for the second straight week.
In his first start, quarterback Max Holtzclaw completed 12-of-22 passes for 118 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown to Vanderbilt commit Jaren Sensabaugh.
Franklin Road Academy 47 Franklin 21
FRA (2-0) once again rode an impressive night from star running back Ty Clark III, who finished with 234 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.
Quarterback Logan Kinnard went an efficient 9-16 for 110 yards, three touchdowns, and no picks. Bobby Council was everywhere for the Panthers. The senior caught a touchdown, had 70 all-purpose yards, and totaled four tackles on defense, five of which were sacks.
The Admirals (0-2) have now lost 16 games in a row.
Father Ryan 42 Pope Prep 7
For the first time since 2017, Father Ryan (2-0) won the Bishop's Cup rivalry trophy against Pope Prep (0-2).
The Irish jumped on the Knights early and did not let up, building up a 35-0 lead at halftime. Father Ryan quarterback JoJo Crump finished with four total touchdowns (three on the ground, one through the air) and 168 yards with just one interception.
Mason Bryant added two touchdowns on eight carries, plus 91 yards from scrimmage. On defense, Robbie Smith III had three tackles for loss, including two sacks.
Other Williamson County and Nashville-area scores:
Battle Ground Academy 42 Maplewood 12
Ravenwood 35 Cane Ridge 7
Hillsboro 49 Overton 7
Saraland 31 (Ala.) Lipscomb Academy 30
Pearl Cohn 15 CPA 11
Nolensville 50 Antioch 24
Prince Avenue Christian 42 Nashville Christian 0
Waverly Central 47 Fairview 21
Lawson 7 Sycamore 2
Mt. Pleasant 18 Spring Hill 13
East Nashville 47 Kenwood 26
McGavock 30 Stratford 14
Glencliff 44 RePublic 6
Davidson Academy 41 Lincoln County 13
Gallatin 42 Station Camp 39
Mt. Juliet 56 Hunters Lane 12
Center Grove (Ind.) 28 Oakland 10
MTCS 41 Master's Academy 13
Cannon County 20 PCA 7
Columbia Academy 48 The Webb School 13 (Thursday)
Clarksville 42 Springfield 7
Siegel 64 LaVergne 0
Collierville 28 Beech 21
Goodpasture 21 Silverdale Academy 20
Henry County 21 Riverdale 20
Hendersonville 54 Northeast 0
Eagleville 54 Community 0
Northwest 43 Wilson Central 7
East Robertson 69 Houston County 0
Green Hill 37 West Creek 0
Portland 42 Greenbrier 6
South Haven 36 Zion Christian 6
Columbia Central 27 Dickson County 21
Harpeth 35 Cheatham County 6
Rockvale 14 Smyrna 9
Stewarts Creek 28 Blackman 21
White House Heritage 41 East Hickman 19
Upperman 24 Lebanon 14
MJCA 36 Lookout Valley 28
Friendship Christian 35 DCA 13
