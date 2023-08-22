Two schools with a lot of football tradition. Two quarterbacks with astronomical expectations. A community at a fever pitch to see a local matchup played just a handful of times in the past 46 years.
This is the “Battle of Granny White”.
The Brentwood Bruins (1-0) host Brentwood Academy (0-1) on Friday in the Game of the Week presented by Hoffmann Brothers with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The Eagles are coming off a tough loss to Christ Presbyterian Academy last Saturday in a televised game that saw a halftime lead slip away and CPA get out of BA with a 17-16 victory. Meanwhile, the Bruins took down Blackman High 38-14.
“We played in 2020 because the schedule worked out,” Brentwood coach Clint Finch said. “We had not played since 2002. It is a big deal to the community, and we are facing a good football team.”
Brentwood Academy certainly got a top-notch performance out of junior quarterback George MacIntyre who completed his first 16 pass attempts and finished with 168 yards and a touchdown.
He will do battle with Brentwood signal caller Baylor Hayes who threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead the Bruins in their balanced offensive attack against Blackman.
There is an old football saying that many coaches have recited for years about a team making a big leap of improvement from the first regular season game into the second game, and both coaches hope to see that transpire for their squads this week.
“We have to cut down on the penalties, and two turnovers is not great,” Finch said. “We just want to see guys get better. We want 94 guys out there this week showing growth.”
The teams also want to be balanced and put people in position to make plays around their star quarterbacks, and a pair of running backs with big dreams helps them do just that.
Brentwood running back Trey Dorris rushed for two scores last week, including a 51-yard sprint that got the scoring off the ground early in the contest.
“Another quality opponent,” BA Coach Jacob Gill said. “There are no cupcakes on our schedule. Every week is a quality opponent, and they are another one. They have some playmakers, and we will have our hands full. We talk about a growth mindset all the time. Can we continue to get better regardless of circumstances? For us, it's identifying where did we have self-inflicted wounds. We had some false starts. Where can we continue to grow?”
The Eagles have their own speedster in the backfield in running back Tamari Hill who showed off the wheels on a 76-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against CPA last week.
“(MacIntyre) is very talented,” Brentwood coach Brent Finch said. “They have done a great job in getting him some additional weapons. (Hill) is really good.”
