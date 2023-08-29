A pair of Williamson County rivals clash in the week 3 Game of the Week as Independence (1-1) hosts Centennial (2-0) Friday at 7 p.m.
The two teams had vastly different experiences last week despite each picking up a victory.
Independence erased on a 17-3 deficit against the Page Patriots to force overtime, followed by a second overtime.
Eventually, kicker Landric Mayeski booted a field goal to win it 30-27 for Independence in triple overtime.
Quarterback Luke McNeiley leads the Eagles against a Cougar team that is propelled by a stout rushing attack.
Running back Dominic Reed rushed for four touchdowns in a 42-0 thumping of Summit to earn his second consecutive Player of the Week nomination.
The Cougars showed they are far from one dimensional, however.
One big key on Friday will be how the Independence defense handles jack-of-all trades weapon Kani Johnson.
Whether at wide receiver, kick returner or defensive back, Johnson makes an impact.
Johnson caught two receiving touchdowns last week from quarterback Elisha Nieves.
