A battle of unbeaten teams marks the fourth Game of the Week presented by Hoffmann Brothers of the 2023 season on Friday night when the new kids on the block Lawson (3-0) host Centennial (3-0) at 7 p.m.
The Cougars are no stranger to success, having been a playoff team last year, and under first-year head coach Jamaal Stewart they have risen to the challenge.
Averaging 35 points per game, the Cougars showed versatility last week in a 29-23 overtime win over Independence to end a long drought against their I-65 rivals.
It was in that game that the Centennial depth shone bright with wide receiver Dominic Reed filling in for injured running back Taner Lee and rushing for 147 yards, three touchdowns and a highly important two-point conversion to boot.
It marked the fist Centennial win over Independence since 2018.
Lawson will be coming in with a high-powered rushing attack of their own. Senior Cam Shields rushed for 195 yards and five touchdowns, which could be the school record for a while, in a 49-34 win over Stratford last week that kept the Lightning perfect.
Now a big question mark will be how much action Shields sees at quarterback. Shields ran wild with Zach Capps out with injury, and if Capps is able to go against the Cougars, it could add even more drama to this high stakes matchup of unbeaten teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.