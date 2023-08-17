The 2023 high school football season is here, and the first week features a loaded slate, including an opening weekend triple-header to kick off the MyTV30 Friday Night Rivals series.
All three games featured on the broadcast this weekend will feature Middle Tennessee teams, which made our first Game of the Week decision a difficult one. But we ultimately went with the matchup that pits two of the area's best teams against each other: Christ Presbyterian Academy at Brentwood Academy.
The Lions (8-6 in 2022) are coming off of five consecutive Division II-AA state championship game appearances, while the Eagles (9-3 in 2022), came agonizingly close to a DII-AAA state title game berth. And both squads head into 2023 with trophy ambitions.
BA's 2022 campaign ended frustratingly when the Eagles were stopped inches short of the end zone on a controversial final play in a 44-39 loss to Baylor in the Division II-AAA state semifinals. But that loss was one of only two in the state of Tennessee last season for BA, with the second coming against DII-AAA runner-up MBA, and many key players return this season.
Highly sought-after junior quarterback George MacIntyre and a strong senior class, led by Wisconsin signee Hank Weber and Princeton commit Andrew Pedersen holding it down in the trenches, will combine with former Oakland star running back T.T. Hill and two-way stars like AJ Barbat to give Brentwood Academy plenty of talent on both sides of the ball.
With two-time defending state champion Lipscomb Academy, CPA’s arch-rival, moving up to DII-AAA, the Lions have a clear path to returning the trophy to Old Hickory Boulevard.
CPA’s senior class, led by two-way forces in North Carolina signee Crews Law, LSU commit Ondre Evans, and Ole Miss signee John Wayne Oliver, has made it to the final game of the season in every year of their careers - and they don’t plan on that streak ending this fall.
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at Brentwood Academy.
