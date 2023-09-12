Two-time defending state champion Lipscomb Academy has stumbled out of the gate and a talented Ensworth team is coming in Friday night to try to add on more misery.
It all adds up to a showdown to watch in our Game of the Week presented by Hoffmann Brothers.
The Mustangs (1-3) came into the season with high expectations even with the departure of former championship coach Trent Dilfer who led the team to two straight Division II-AA state titles and 21 consecutive victories.
After a 34-31 loss to Baylor last Friday, it’s back to the drawing board. The team had to deal with the loss of starting quarterback Deuce Knight who withdrew from school in the middle of the season.
The talent is plentiful for the Mustangs; Tav Shaffer threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns in his first varsity start last week.
Shaffer will look to get the ball out to a stable of Mustang playmakers led by wide receivers Dillon Lorick and Tennessee commit Kaleb Beasley.
Lorick caught two touchdowns last week, while Beasley snagged one of his own.
Ensworth (4-0) will counter with a pair of offensive playmakers in quarterback Max Holtzclaw and wide receiver Jaren Sensabugh. The Vanderbilt commit is up for the week 4 Player of the Week after he compiled 111 yards and two touchdowns on three catches in a 38-14 victory over Knoxville Catholic to help the Tigers remain undefeated.
Holtzclaw was accurate and efficient with the ball in his hands, completing 13-of-18 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
