Bob Jordan has been named football coach at Grace Christian Academy.
He replaces Bobby Miller, who resigned before Thanksgiving break after going 5-5 in his one season as coach.
“After taking a sabbatical year from coaching, I am excited to lead the GCA football program and to continue building relationships with your sons and families,” Jordan said in a press release. “I am eager to get to work with the boys and start laying the foundation of a great program.”
Jordan was a GCA assistant from 2017-2021. Previously, he was the St. Benedict offensive coordinator for two seasons.
He was also an assistant at Evangelical Christian for six years.
Jordan started his coaching career as a line coach at a high school in San Diego.
He played football at Wheaton College in Illinois.
Jordan has been an assistant track coach at GCA.
