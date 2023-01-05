Bob Jordan GCA
Courtesy of Grace Christian Academy

Bob Jordan has been named football coach at Grace Christian Academy.

He replaces Bobby Miller, who resigned before Thanksgiving break after going 5-5 in his one season as coach.

“After taking a sabbatical year from coaching, I am excited to lead the GCA football program and to continue building relationships with your sons and families,” Jordan said in a press release. “I am eager to get to work with the boys and start laying the foundation of a great program.”

Jordan was a GCA assistant from 2017-2021. Previously, he was the St. Benedict offensive coordinator for two seasons.

He was also an assistant at Evangelical Christian for six years.

Jordan started his coaching career as a line coach at a high school in San Diego.

He played football at Wheaton College in Illinois.

Jordan has been an assistant track coach at GCA.