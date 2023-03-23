Centennial High School has found its head football coach. The Cougars have hired East Nashville's Jamaal Stewart to take over the program following the departure of Matt Kriesky to Blackman.
“We are excited to welcome Coach Jamaal Stewart to our Centennial school community," Centennial Principal Kevin Dyson, a former Tennessee Titans wide receiver, said in a statement.
"Coach Stewart exemplifies everything we want CHS to be about. He obviously has done well as a football coach by leading East to two consecutive TSSAA 3A State Championship games, but, more importantly, he is also committed to the development of all students, by engaging in their academics, character development, and community involvement.”
Stewart, a Nashville native, led East Nashville to its most successful period in school history, clinching back-to-back Class 3A state runner up finishes and a 27-11 record in three seasons in what was his first head coaching gig.
Last season, Centennial finished 8-3 and qualified for the Class 6A playoffs, where they lost to Bartlett in the first round of the bracket.
This season, however, the Cougars will be competing in Class 5A. They are joining Region 6-5A alongside Glencliff, Hillsboro, new Metro school James Lawson (formerly Hillwood), Nolensville, and Page.
