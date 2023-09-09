Winless Franklin High School fell in heartbreaking fashion in overtime to fellow 6A Williamson County rival Independence High School 31-24 at home Friday night.
Franklin (O-4) fought hard all game behind a stout rushing attack led by senior Sean Gacca and Kia Hamilton. But a pass breakup by Independence (2-2) junior safety Eli Baunann on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line, intended for receiver Lucas Young, ended another valiant effort by the Admirals.
Franklin head coach Alex Melton loved the way his team fought and scrapped all night, despite the result of the game. He said he conveyed that to them after the Admirals extended their losing streak to 18 games.
“You just look at them in the eye and tell them you love them,” Melton said. “You tell him they got to keep fighting, and they do every week. We love them, and they represent this high school in this community because of the way they fight, and they’re going to continue to do that. It’s a really great group of young men. They do everything we ask them to do, and despite results, they keep coming back.”
Independence scored early after an Admiral three-and-out led to a punt. A low, mishandled snap gave the Eagles the ball inside the 20-yard line. Independence scored on the next play, thanks to a 19-yard run by Brayden Needham that put the Eagles up 7-0 with 9:33 left to play in the first quarter.
Franklin took advantage of the Eagles own misfortune on special teams on its next offensive possession, which ended in a muffed punt that the admirals recovered at the 46-yard line.
Then, Gaca got the ground game going with a 37-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7.
Indy’s special teams answered with junior Calvin Wall returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to go up 14-7 and put the Admirals in a hole again.
Special teams played an important role throughout the game for both squads and proved to be the difference in the contest.
“They’ve been great on special teams, and we’ve been really good on special teams all year,” Melton said. They won the special teams battle tonight and it pretty much ended up being the difference in the football game.”
Franklin answered back in the second quarter with a sustained drive which started at their own 14-yard line and included a third down conversion on a swing pass from junior quarterback Brewer Wilson to Gaca, a 37-yard run by Hamilton, and another fourth-down conversion by Gaca inside the 5-yard line. Wilson would finish the drive with a 3-yard pass to Lucas Young for the touchdown to tie things up late in the first half.
Melton credited the run game and the defense for keeping Franklin in the game.
“They did a great job; the o-line did a great job,” Melton said. “Those guys did a really great job of seeing it and hitting it and bouncing it when needed. It was great to see that mindset. The defense settled in after a turnover, after our punt mishap on special teams.”
The second half of regulation only saw the teams put up two field goals. Indy’s junior kicker Landric Mayeski gave the Eagles the lead with 7:13 left to play in the fourth quarter, before the Admirals tied it up thanks to Elijah Bagwell’s 22-yard field goal with just over two minutes left on the clock.
In overtime, Franklin got the ball and scored after three consecutive runs by Gaca, which gave him two scores on the evening.
Independence answered with a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Luke McNeily. Then, Clay Davis ran in the winning touchdown from 4 yards out on the next possession to end what proved to be a WillCo classic.
“It was two evenly matched teams, great kids on both sides, two great student sections, a region game, a great environment. We hate that one of us had to lose; we are sad it was us tonight,” Melton said. “But Coach Stidham does such a great job with those kids in that program. You hate to lose to anybody. He is class, they are a class act over there.”
Both teams will step back outside region play next week. Independence will make a trip to Beech High school. The Eagles will restart region play when they face Ravenwood High School on September 22. Franklin will stay within Williamson County as the square off against Nolensville High School. The Admirals will continue region play against Summit High School the following week.
Melton said he isn’t really focused on next week. He just wants to get back in to the facilities to work with his team.
“Looking forward to Monday morning, 6:30 in the weight room with these guys and getting back to work,” Melton said. “That’s the best therapy...get back together, get back to work, being around each other. I’m looking forward to that.”
