Jacob Gill knows what he’s getting into at Brentwood Academy.
The new football coach talked with BA parents at a meet and greet on Friday night.
“I’m excited about it -- obviously, a big opportunity, a lot of responsibility,” Gill said. “But coming from a very similar program in northwest Arkansas, where there is a lot of good tradition and a lot of rich history, I understand the weight that opportunity comes with.”
The former Shiloh Christian defensive coordinator realizes there will be high expectations at BA, which ranks third in Tennessee with 14 state titles.
His predecessor, Cody White, resigned with a 103-27 record and four Division II-AAA championships in 11 years.
Carlton Flatt started the program, going 355-68-3 with 10 state titles and 10 runner-up finishes in 33 years. He ranks third in state history in career wins.
Gill, 35, becomes the fifth BA coach, including Tom Moore and Ralph Potter.
Incoming athletic director Jason Mathews said BA didn’t publish the vacancy, but 57 people applied for it.
“We had NFL guys, a whole bunch of college guys, but we wanted somebody that was in a similar school district to ours and a similar mission, so it just seemed like a perfect fit for us,” Mathews said.
Gill’s youthful energy separated him from the other candidates.
“The enthusiasm, the energy, the vision of what he had,” Mathews said. “I don’t know Sean McVay, but I remember hearing his story from being (an offensive coordinator) to head coach of the Rams. I’m certainly not putting that heat on him, but that enthusiasm – everybody thought they were crazy hiring a young person, and he ended up changing the NFL.
“So, I’m hopeful his energy resonates with our kids and they see his enthusiasm and get his work ethic.”
Los Angeles hired McVay when he was a 30-year-old offensive coordinator for Washington in 2017, making him the NFL’s youngest head coach since 1938.
Last year he led the Rams to their first NFL title since the 1999 season in St. Louis and the first representing LA since 1951.
Gill helped lead Shiloh to an Arkansas Class 4A title in 2020 and runner-up finishes in 2022 (5A), 2021 (4A) and 2019 (4A). There are seven classifications in Arkansas, 7A being the largest enrollments.
He was also the school’s secondary principal.
“He’s had a lot of success on the football field,” BA principal Curt Masters said. “I especially like the way he views focusing on the kind of person his players are turning into. He’s going to bring a really healthy energy to the program.”
Gill met with his players for the first time Friday. He inherits a 9-3 team whose season ended on a controversial pass play about four inches short of the goal line in a 44-39 loss to eventual state champion Baylor in a DII-AAA semifinal.
“Love ’em,” Gill said of the BA players. “They were on time; that was a great first impression. I’ve talked to a handful of them, and I think there are a lot of guys who are really, really hungry.
“Obviously, an ending last year that was so, so close to making it to the championship game. So I think there’s a good chip on the shoulder, and I think some guys are really motivated to take that next step, and I’m excited to be part of it.”
Gill played defensive back and receiver at Siloam Springs (Ark.)
He went on to be an all-conference baseball player at MidAmerica Nazarene, an NAIA school in Olathe, Kan.
Gill oversaw the defense at Shiloh, but that doesn’t mean he will downplay offense at BA.
“I always say there’s no bigger fan of the offense than me,” Gill said. “It makes my job as a defensive coordinator a lot better and easier when the offense is scoring a ton of points, being explosive and moving the football up and down the field and finishing drives.”
Gill will emphasize offensive preparation by letting the BA players know what kind of looks they will get on defense.
“How are people going to defend us and then how do we get a game plan together that addresses that, but also continues to put our best players in situations to be successful,” Gill said.
Gill will get a chance to develop George MacIntyre, the nation’s No. 2-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2025.
“I’ve had a handful of conversations with George since I got the job,” Gill said. “I think he’s a great kid, he's got a great family, and he’s a great quarterback. As a guy who’s defended really good quarterbacks, when the guy taking the snap is a dynamic difference-maker like he is you’ve got an opportunity every single Friday night.”
MacIntyre passed for 2,341 yards and 19 touchdowns with four interceptions last season. He has multiple SEC offers and plenty of others.
MacIntyre got a good first impression of his new coach.
“He’s a really impressive guy, young and energetic, so I’m excited for it,” MacIntyre said. “He said aggressive (offense), so I liked that.”
Gill will put a priority on being fast, physical and focused on both sides of the ball.
“Offensively, we’ll play with great tempo, we’ll try to be as explosive as we can,” Gill said. “We’ll throw the football, we’ll run the football. Balance will be determined on what it takes to win the game.”
He plans to run a multiple defense that plays aggressively.
BA defensive end/offensive tackle Hank Weber, another high-level college prospect, is optimistic about Gill’s potential.
“I think he brings a young aspect to our team and I think it’ll take us to the ship, is what he was talking about this morning,” Weber said. “He seems fun and that excites me about him, for sure.”
