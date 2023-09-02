The Page High School Patriots rallied with 28 unanswered points in the second half to win 35-17, thwarting the Franklin High School Admirals attempts to end their 17-game losing streak Friday night.
Franklin (0-3) took the lead 17-7 with 5:04 left to play in the third quarter, when quarterback Brewer Wilson hit Wils Jackson on a 43-yard touchdown reception, and the Admirals looked ready to bring home their first victory in almost two seasons.
Then, with 2:09 left to play in the half, the Patriots found their footing. First, Brenden Anes scored on an 18-yard run to make the score 17-14. Then, on the next possession, senior quarterback Jonathan Palmer found Henry Cason for a 40-yard strike to give the Patriots (2-1) a 21-17 lead with just seconds to play in the third quarter.
Patriots head coach Charles Rathbone credited his team’s ability to control the clock and run the football with providing the difference in the win.
“We started to lean more on our offensive line and started running the ball,” Rathbone said. “We started throwing some quick-game out to our wide receivers, and they started to make some plays. We stopped playing selfish ball, cut down on the penalties. We cut that down, and things just started clicking for us after a while.”
The Patriots added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter from Ethan Cunningham and Caden Walker to finish off the game. Cunningham finished the game with two touchdowns, the first coming in the first quarter, which gave the Patriots an early 7-0 lead.
“We had a nine-minute drive there in the fourth quarter, where we did nothing but run the ball,” Rathbone said. “Our o-line played lights out, they played extremely well. I’ve got to tip my hat to those offensive linemen, they came out and took over the game.”
Page failed to control the game early. Franklin scored on a 35-yard field goal by Elijah Bagwell with 2:35 left to play in the first quarter after a fake punt gave them great field position, which made the score 7-3.
Later, Wilson connected with tight ended Lucas Young on a 15-yard touchdown strike with just over two minutes left to play in the first half to make the score 10-7 Admirals.
Then, after the early third-quarter touchdown, the Patriots proved their two-time state runner-up pedigree and took over the game. Rathbone remains focused on continuing to see improvement in his 2023 squad.
“Everybody expects us to come out and be what we were the last two years, and we just got to figure out what this team is and what our strengths are,” Rathbone said. “I think we’re starting to do that and, hopefully, we start clicking at the right time.”
Page will welcome La Vergne High School to Rudderville next week and will travel to Coffee County Central High School on September 15, before they open Region 6-5A play at Glencliff High School on September 22. Franklin will host Independence High School next week, as they open play in Region 6-6A, still in search of that elusive victory.
