The vote for week 3's Williamson Health Football Player of the Week is in!
After being on the ballot every week so far, Centennial's Dominic Reed came away with the victory. The do-it-all senior logged over 70 percent of the vote.
As he continues to fill in for starting running back Taner Lee, Reed, normally a receiver on offense, piled up 147 and three touchdowns on 15 carries, plus added a critical two-point conversion, in the Cougars 29-23 overtime win vs Independence.
Centennial (3-0) will travel to fellow unbeaten Lawson's place on Friday for the week 4 Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers.
The other nominees for Player of the Week were: Nolensville's Ty Collins, FRA's Mike Hassell, Lawson's Cam Shields, Ravenwood's Carter Pace, and Brentwood Academy's George MacIntyre.
