The vote for week 4's Williamson Health Football Player of the Week is in!
Brentwood's Gavyn Nelson came away with the win after accumulating nearly 53 percent of the vote. He is the second Bruin to win the award this season following Trey Dorris' win in week 1.
Nelson ran for 119 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in Brentwood's 17-14 win over Henry County at home last week. His 76-yard score broke the game's touchdown draught and gave the Bruins the lead for good.
Brentwood (4-0) will begin region play on Friday with a trip to Summit.
The other nominees for Player of the Week were: Father Ryan's JoJo Crump, Ensworth's Jaren Sensabaugh, FRA's Ty Clark III, Ravenwood's Ben Hubbard, and Fairview's Wendell Billingsley.
