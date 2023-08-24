The first vote for the Williamson Medical Center Football Player of the Week of is in the books!
Brentwood's Trey Dorris prevailed with over 50 percent of the vote. Centennial's Dominic Reed finished second with nearly 30 percent.
Dorris was instrumental in Brentwood's 38-14 season-opening victory at Blackman. The senior finished with 154 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
The Bruins will travel Hendersonville on Friday for week 2.
The other nominees for Player of the Week were: Reed, Nolensville's Zion Tamaska, GCA's Kyle Davidson, and FRA's Ty Clark III.
