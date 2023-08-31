Week 2's vote for the Williamson Medical Center Football Player of the Week of is in the completed!
Ravenwood's Jayden Smitherman won with over 41 percent of the vote. Nolensville's Ty Collins took second with nearly 30 percent.
Smitherman was electric in the Raptors 35-7 win over Cane Ridge. The junior was all over the field, scoring touchdowns off an interception and a fumble return to go along with five tackles and four pass breakups
Ravenwood will travel to Blackman on Friday for week 3.
The other nominees for Player of the Week were: Collins, Centennial's Dominic Reed, Father Ryan's JoJo Crump, Brentwood's Baylor Hayes, and FRA's Ty Clark III.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.