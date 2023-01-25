A number of local athletes have made their commitments for the next level of competition in the month since National Signing Day. Let's take a look at all of the latest Nashville-area football signees and where they will be headed for their college careers.
Markellus Bass, McGavock, Coffeyville
Demitrius Bell, McGavock, Nebraska
Isaiah Bell, Hillsboro, Lindsey Wilson
Kyndrich Breedlove, Pearl-Cohn, Colorado (transfer from Ole Miss)
Devon Crenshaw, Springfield, Bethel
Eriq George, MBA, Tennessee State
Taylor Haas, Ensworth, Rhodes
Tre' Hartwell, Independence, Western Michigan
Jacob Hood, Hillsboro, Nebraska (transfer from Georgia)
Mark Johnson, Lipscomb Academy, Valparaiso
Walker Merrill, Brentwood, Wake Forrest (transfer from Tennessee)
Adonai Mitchell, Cane Ridge, Texas (transfer from Georgia)
Daniel Morales, Independence, Lindsey Wilson
Brady Russell, DCA, Murray State
Dayton Sneed, DCA, Tennessee (PWO)
Ramirez Young, Smyrna, Bethel
