236A0143.jpg

Tre Hartwell (6)

 JMS Sports Photography

A number of local athletes have made their commitments for the next level of competition in the month since National Signing Day. Let's take a look at all of the latest Nashville-area football signees and where they will be headed for their college careers.

Markellus Bass, McGavock, Coffeyville

Demitrius Bell, McGavock, Nebraska

Isaiah Bell, Hillsboro, Lindsey Wilson

Kyndrich Breedlove, Pearl-Cohn, Colorado (transfer from Ole Miss) 

Devon Crenshaw, Springfield, Bethel

Eriq George, MBA, Tennessee State

Taylor Haas, Ensworth, Rhodes 

Tre' Hartwell, Independence, Western Michigan 

Jacob Hood, Hillsboro, Nebraska (transfer from Georgia) 

Mark Johnson, Lipscomb Academy, Valparaiso 

Walker Merrill, Brentwood, Wake Forrest (transfer from Tennessee) 

Adonai Mitchell, Cane Ridge, Texas (transfer from Georgia) 

Daniel Morales, Independence, Lindsey Wilson 

Brady Russell, DCA, Murray State

Dayton Sneed, DCA, Tennessee (PWO)

Ramirez Young, Smyrna, Bethel 